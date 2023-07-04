Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 97,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Repligen at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Repligen by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Repligen by 58.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RGEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Repligen from $170.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Repligen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Repligen from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.44.

RGEN opened at $142.03 on Tuesday. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $135.37 and a twelve month high of $262.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.53 and a 200-day moving average of $169.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 48.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.99.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $182.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martin D. Madaus acquired 500 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $161.15 per share, with a total value of $80,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,462.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

