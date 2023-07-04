Head to Head Survey: Tingo Group (NASDAQ:TIO) and Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN)

Tingo Group (NASDAQ:TIO – Free Report) and Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.4% of Tingo Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.6% of Ryan Specialty shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Tingo Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 54.5% of Ryan Specialty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tingo Group and Ryan Specialty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tingo Group $146.04 million 1.33 -$47.07 million N/A N/A Ryan Specialty $1.73 billion 6.71 $61.05 million $0.56 79.54

Analyst Ratings

Ryan Specialty has higher revenue and earnings than Tingo Group.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Tingo Group and Ryan Specialty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tingo Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Ryan Specialty 1 2 3 0 2.33

Ryan Specialty has a consensus price target of $46.88, suggesting a potential upside of 5.24%. Given Ryan Specialty’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ryan Specialty is more favorable than Tingo Group.

Profitability

This table compares Tingo Group and Ryan Specialty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tingo Group 14.01% 28.62% 12.78% Ryan Specialty 10.11% 40.74% 5.19%

Risk and Volatility

Tingo Group has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ryan Specialty has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ryan Specialty beats Tingo Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tingo Group

Tingo Group, Inc. engages in the financial technology and agri-fintech businesses delivering financial inclusion and financial upliftment to rural farming communities in Africa, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. The company operates through Verticals and Technology, Online Stock Trading, Comprehensive Platform Service segments. Its platform service through use of smartphones device as a service and pre-loaded platform product; Nwassa platform, a digital agriculture ecosystem that empowers rural farmers and agri-businesses; and insurance platform, an online automobile insurance after-market service to connect automobile insurance customers with auto repair shops and auto wash stores nationwide, as well as provide customers auto membership services, including online gas card recharge, online shopping, insurance claim settlements, roadside assistance, car wash appointment and maintenance and promotion coupons, insurance loyalty points, and other related supporting services for insurance members. The company also offers TingoPay, a B2C and B2B fintech platform and super-app that offers payment services, an e-wallet, foreign exchange, and merchant services; Tingo Foods, a food processing business that processes raw foods into finished products such as rice, pasta, and noodles; and Tingo DMCC, a commodity trading platform and agricultural commodities export business. In addition, it provides Magpie Invest, a proprietary technology investment trading platform offers margin financing services, as well as offers smart phone leasing, an agri-marketplace, airtime top ups, utility payment services, bill-pay and e-wallet, insurance products, and access to finance and lending services. The company was formerly known as MICT, Inc. and changed its name to Tingo Group, Inc. in February 2023. Tingo Group, Inc. is based in Montvale, New Jersey.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. The company serves commercial, industrial, institutional, and government sectors. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

