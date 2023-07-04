iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Stock Position Increased by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 120.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,373 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 413.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 971,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,277,000 after acquiring an additional 782,044 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,534,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $17,016,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $12,444,000. Finally, Frontier Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 378.1% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 493,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,364,000 after acquiring an additional 390,230 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock opened at $27.67 on Tuesday. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $25.63 and a 12-month high of $35.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.79 million, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.89 and its 200-day moving average is $27.59.

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

