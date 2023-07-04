Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys Shares of 20,600 Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,368,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,916,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 292.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,146,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,794,000 after acquiring an additional 854,212 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 403.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 987,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,653,000 after acquiring an additional 791,811 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Autoliv by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $138,693,000 after buying an additional 315,473 shares during the period. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ALV opened at $85.08 on Tuesday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.74 and a 1-year high of $96.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.68.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 2,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $232,593.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,895,327.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on ALV shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $101.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $113.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. 92 Resources restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Autoliv in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $130.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.82.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

