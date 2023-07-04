Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 186,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,603,000 after buying an additional 42,044 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 57,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,503,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Price Performance

NYSE:EGP opened at $174.71 on Tuesday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.47 and a 12 month high of $180.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.93.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.20%.

EGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Hayden C. Eaves III sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $104,255.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

