Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AAON were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of AAON by 376.3% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 22,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 17,677 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AAON by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 599,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,165,000 after acquiring an additional 11,919 shares during the period. Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,272,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $433,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AAON by 19,788.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 217,982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,758,000 after acquiring an additional 216,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AAON in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on AAON from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at AAON

AAON Price Performance

In other AAON news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 30,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $2,814,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,726,580.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 504 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total value of $48,908.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,864,812.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 30,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $2,814,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,726,580.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

AAON stock opened at $95.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 43.75 and a beta of 0.82. AAON, Inc. has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $104.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.63.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. AAON had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $265.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAON Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from AAON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. AAON’s payout ratio is presently 21.92%.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

