Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOYA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 22.1% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:VOYA opened at $71.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.10. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.20 and a 1-year high of $78.11.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.10 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 9.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.73.

Voya Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.