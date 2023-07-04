Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.82 Million Holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Livent were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LTHM. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Livent by 46.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Livent by 27.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Livent by 18.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Livent by 3.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Livent by 7.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

LTHM stock opened at $28.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.33. Livent Co. has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $36.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.83.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. Livent had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $235.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Livent’s revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on LTHM shares. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Livent from $37.00 to $33.50 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Livent from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Livent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. CICC Research raised shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Livent from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Livent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

