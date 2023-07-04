Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 647,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,256,000 after acquiring an additional 114,877 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 151.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 243,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 71,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 26,331 shares during the period. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.17.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE:FR opened at $53.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.85. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.91 and a 1-year high of $55.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 44.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $397,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,238,757.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.