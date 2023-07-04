Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,500 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Olin by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 25,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in Olin by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 4,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Olin by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Olin by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Olin by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,834 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin Trading Up 2.0 %

OLN opened at $52.44 on Tuesday. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $64.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.03 and a 200-day moving average of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44.

Olin Announces Dividend

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Olin’s payout ratio is 10.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on OLN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Olin from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Olin from $76.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

Olin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.