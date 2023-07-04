Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBSH. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,110,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,527,000 after purchasing an additional 12,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBSH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.17.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $49.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.63. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $45.55 and a one year high of $72.60.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $389.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.46 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.71% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 27.87%.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

