Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,639,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177,079 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 186.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,413,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,756 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth about $52,110,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,792,000. Finally, Avala Global LP bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth about $34,859,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $39.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.80. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.78 and a 1-year high of $44.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.70.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 8.39% and a negative return on equity of 522.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is 19.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 75,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $2,693,664.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,202,102.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on TPX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Further Reading

