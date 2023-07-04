TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TopBuild by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,050,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $502,732,000 after acquiring an additional 15,777 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,778,000 after buying an additional 526,053 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 230.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 864,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,244,000 after buying an additional 602,416 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 782,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,394,000 after buying an additional 49,620 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,298,000. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Stephens raised their price target on TopBuild from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on TopBuild from $225.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.50.

TopBuild Stock Performance

NYSE BLD opened at $264.55 on Tuesday. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $140.66 and a 1-year high of $268.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $225.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 11.31%. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 16.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.04, for a total transaction of $1,073,698.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,802,333.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,480 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total value of $313,952.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,372. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,473 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.04, for a total value of $1,073,698.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,802,333.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,876 shares of company stock valued at $3,722,427. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.