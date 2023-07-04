Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 6.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 7.9% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Up 3.7 %

NYSE:GPN opened at $102.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of -217.36, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.99. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.27 and a 52-week high of $136.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.81.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.09. Global Payments had a positive return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -212.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPN. Citigroup began coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Global Payments from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.62.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

