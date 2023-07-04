Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases New Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 58,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,855,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $315,984,000 after purchasing an additional 674,477 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AXTA opened at $32.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.45. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.66 and a fifty-two week high of $33.08.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 4.22%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Monday, May 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.06.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

