Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Mattel were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Mattel by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 30,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mattel by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 77,500 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel during the third quarter worth $1,871,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Mattel by 174.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 666,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,622,000 after acquiring an additional 423,319 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mattel by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $20.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. Mattel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $24.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $814.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.74 million. Mattel had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

MAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Mattel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.