Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

DFS opened at $118.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.27. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $87.64 and a 1-year high of $119.91.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 24.65%. The business’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DFS. StockNews.com began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.67.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.