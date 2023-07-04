Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1,821.7% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACHC shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.10.

Acadia Healthcare Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $79.19 on Tuesday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.87 and a 12 month high of $89.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.86 and its 200-day moving average is $75.85.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $704.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.93 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

About Acadia Healthcare

(Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.