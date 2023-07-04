Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in CDW by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in CDW by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in CDW by 1,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

CDW Price Performance

CDW stock opened at $183.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.09. The stock has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $147.91 and a 1 year high of $215.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 90.20%. Research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 29.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy bought 3,050 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $163.62 per share, with a total value of $499,041.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 68,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,227,931.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CDW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.43.

CDW Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

