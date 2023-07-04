Reviewing Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) and LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK)

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Free Report) and LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK – Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.2% of Lakeland Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.4% of LogicMark shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Lakeland Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of LogicMark shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lakeland Industries and LogicMark’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lakeland Industries $112.85 million 0.96 $1.87 million $0.28 52.64 LogicMark $11.92 million 0.33 -$6.93 million ($14.32) -0.21

Volatility & Risk

Lakeland Industries has higher revenue and earnings than LogicMark. LogicMark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lakeland Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Lakeland Industries has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LogicMark has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lakeland Industries and LogicMark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lakeland Industries 1.81% 3.39% 2.88% LogicMark -67.48% -32.91% -27.37%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Lakeland Industries and LogicMark, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lakeland Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00 LogicMark 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lakeland Industries currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 69.61%. Given Lakeland Industries’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Lakeland Industries is more favorable than LogicMark.

Summary

Lakeland Industries beats LogicMark on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks. The company also provides durable woven garments, including electrostatic dissipative apparel used in electronics clean rooms; flame resistant meta aramid, para aramid, and FR cotton coveralls/pants/jackets used in petrochemical, refining operations, and electrical utilities; FR fabrics; and cotton and polycotton coveralls, lab coats, pants, and shirts. In addition, it provides high visibility clothing comprising reflective apparel, including vests, T-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, coats, raingear, jumpsuits, hats, and gloves; and gloves and sleeves that are used in the automotive, glass, and metal fabrication industries. The company sells its products to a network of approximately 1,600 safety and industrial supply distributors through in-house sales teams, customer service group, and independent sales representatives. It serves end users, such as integrated oil, chemical/petrochemical, automobile, steel, glass, construction, smelting, cleanroom, janitorial, pharmaceutical, and high technology electronics manufacturers, as well as scientific, medical laboratories, and the utilities industry; and federal, state, and local governmental agencies and departments. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama.

About LogicMark

LogicMark, Inc. offers personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) technology that creates a connected care platform in the United States. It manufactures and distributes non-monitored and monitored personal emergency response systems, which are offered through healthcare durable medical equipment and monitored security dealers/distributors, and the United States Department of Veterans Affairs. The company was formerly known as Nxt-ID, Inc. and changed its name to LogicMark, Inc. in March 2022. LogicMark, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

