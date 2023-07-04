Reviewing Croghan Bancshares (CHBH) and Its Rivals

Croghan Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CHBH – Free Report) is one of 280 publicly-traded companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Croghan Bancshares to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

Croghan Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Croghan Bancshares pays out 37.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies pay a dividend yield of 13.3% and pay out 18.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Croghan Bancshares lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.3% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Croghan Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Croghan Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Croghan Bancshares Competitors 33.23% 9.17% 0.86%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Croghan Bancshares and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Croghan Bancshares and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Croghan Bancshares N/A N/A 18.40 Croghan Bancshares Competitors $3.47 billion $860.42 million 267.74

Croghan Bancshares’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Croghan Bancshares. Croghan Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Croghan Bancshares and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Croghan Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Croghan Bancshares Competitors 1078 3008 2994 20 2.28

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 342.82%. Given Croghan Bancshares’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Croghan Bancshares has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Croghan Bancshares peers beat Croghan Bancshares on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

About Croghan Bancshares

Croghan Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for the Croghan Colonial Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals and business clients in Ohio. It offers personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, safe deposit box services, and trust department services. Its loan product portfolio includes home equity and improvement, personal, auto, boat, RV, and motorcycle loans, as well as overdraft protection services; business loans and lines, small business lending, equipment loans and leasing, commercial real estate and SBA loans, and business successions planning, as well as mortgage lending services. In addition, the company provides investment and trust, and estate management, employee benefit plans, and financial planning; and insurance services, as well as debit and credit card, and digital services, such as online and mobile banking. Croghan Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1888 and is headquartered in Fremont, Ohio.

