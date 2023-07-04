Head to Head Contrast: Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) & RB Global (NYSE:RBA)

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) and RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Repay and RB Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repay $279.23 million 2.86 $12.84 million ($0.33) -24.09 RB Global $1.73 billion 6.32 $319.66 million $0.98 61.46

RB Global has higher revenue and earnings than Repay. Repay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RB Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repay -9.51% 6.83% 3.89% RB Global 6.13% 5.25% 2.22%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Repay and RB Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Repay and RB Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repay 0 4 4 0 2.50 RB Global 0 2 7 0 2.78

Repay presently has a consensus price target of $11.68, indicating a potential upside of 46.94%. RB Global has a consensus price target of $61.57, indicating a potential upside of 2.23%. Given Repay’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Repay is more favorable than RB Global.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.5% of Repay shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.3% of RB Global shares are held by institutional investors. 19.2% of Repay shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of RB Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Repay has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RB Global has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RB Global beats Repay on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. It operates in two segments, Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit card processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding, clearing and settlement, e-cash, and digital wallet through its proprietary payment channels that include Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale. The company serves customers primarily operating in the personal loans, automotive loans, receivables management, and business-to-business verticals through direct sales representatives and software integration partners. Repay Holdings Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc., an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution. The company serves customers across various asset classes, including automotive, commercial transportation, construction, government surplus, lifting and material handling, energy, mining, and agriculture. RB Global, Inc. was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Westchester, Illinois.

