Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) & Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Financial Comparison

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) and Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.4% of Rexford Industrial Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.4% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Rexford Industrial Realty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Rexford Industrial Realty and Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexford Industrial Realty 26.80% 2.76% 2.00% Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. 9.39% 2.11% 1.16%

Volatility & Risk

Dividends

Rexford Industrial Realty has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Rexford Industrial Realty pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Rexford Industrial Realty pays out 160.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. pays out 238.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Rexford Industrial Realty has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Rexford Industrial Realty and Phillips Edison & Company, Inc., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rexford Industrial Realty 0 3 2 0 2.40 Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. 0 3 2 0 2.40

Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus target price of $60.67, suggesting a potential upside of 14.21%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.51%. Given Rexford Industrial Realty’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rexford Industrial Realty is more favorable than Phillips Edison & Company, Inc..

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rexford Industrial Realty and Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rexford Industrial Realty $631.20 million 16.91 $167.58 million $0.95 55.92 Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. $575.37 million 6.97 $48.32 million $0.47 72.77

Rexford Industrial Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.. Rexford Industrial Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Phillips Edison & Company, Inc., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Rexford Industrial Realty beats Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities. Rexford Industrial's high-quality, irreplaceable portfolio comprises 364 properties with approximately 44.0 million rentable square feet occupied by a stable and diverse tenant base. Structured as a real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "REXR," Rexford Industrial is an S&P MidCap 400 Index member.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers. PECO's centers feature a mix of national and regional retailers providing necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States. PECO's top grocery anchors include Kroger, Publix, Albertsons, and Ahold Delhaize. As of March 31, 2023, PECO managed 295 shopping centers, including 275 wholly-owned centers comprising 31.5 million square feet across 31 states, and 20 shopping centers owned in one institutional joint venture. PECO is exclusively focused on creating great omni-channel, grocery-anchored shopping experiences and improving communities, one neighborhood shopping center at a time.

