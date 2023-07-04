FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) & TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Head-To-Head Survey

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Free Report) and TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.8% of FVCBankcorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.8% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of FVCBankcorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get FVCBankcorp alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FVCBankcorp and TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FVCBankcorp $83.52 million 2.30 $24.98 million $0.97 11.12 TrustCo Bank Corp NY $205.86 million 2.73 $75.23 million $3.97 7.44

Analyst Recommendations

TrustCo Bank Corp NY has higher revenue and earnings than FVCBankcorp. TrustCo Bank Corp NY is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FVCBankcorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for FVCBankcorp and TrustCo Bank Corp NY, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FVCBankcorp 0 0 2 0 3.00 TrustCo Bank Corp NY 1 0 0 0 1.00

FVCBankcorp presently has a consensus target price of $17.60, indicating a potential upside of 62.51%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.95%. Given FVCBankcorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe FVCBankcorp is more favorable than TrustCo Bank Corp NY.

Risk and Volatility

FVCBankcorp has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FVCBankcorp and TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FVCBankcorp 22.25% 11.62% 1.01% TrustCo Bank Corp NY 34.81% 12.66% 1.25%

Summary

TrustCo Bank Corp NY beats FVCBankcorp on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FVCBankcorp

(Free Report)

FVCBankcorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers business and consumer credit cards; merchant services; business insurance products; and online banking, remote deposit, and mobile banking services. The company serves commercial businesses, nonprofit organizations, professional service entities, and their respective owners and employees located in the greater Washington, D.C., and Baltimore metropolitan areas. It operates branch offices in Arlington, Virginia; the independent city of Manassas, Virginia; Reston, Fairfax County, Virginia; Springfield, Fairfax County in Virginia; Montgomery County and Baltimore in Maryland, and Washington, D.C. FVCBankcorp, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

(Free Report)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities. In addition, the company serves as the executor of estates and trustee of personal trusts; provides asset and wealth management, estate planning and related advice, and custodial services; and acts as trustee for various types of employee benefit plans, and corporate pension and profit-sharing trusts. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Glenville, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for FVCBankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FVCBankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.