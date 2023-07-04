First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,971 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.15% of First American Financial worth $8,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in First American Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in First American Financial by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in First American Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FAF stock opened at $56.84 on Tuesday. First American Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $43.54 and a 52 week high of $64.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.54.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.52%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FAF. TheStreet lowered shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.40.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

