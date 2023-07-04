Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 5,614 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,655 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,614 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $8,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 35.9% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 104.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 11,985 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 32.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WGO. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.75.

WGO opened at $67.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.45. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.80 and a 52 week high of $70.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.67.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.35. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $900.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.27%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

