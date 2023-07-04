Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 37,579 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 346,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,579 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $9,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHX. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in ChampionX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ChampionX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in ChampionX by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in ChampionX by 683.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChampionX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHX opened at $31.19 on Tuesday. ChampionX Co. has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $33.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. ChampionX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $948.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.64%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHX. Citigroup decreased their target price on ChampionX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded ChampionX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

