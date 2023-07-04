Nordea Investment Management AB Has $8.89 Million Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,686 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,467 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.18% of UFP Industries worth $8,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,160,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,714,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,866,000 after acquiring an additional 348,158 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 87.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 369,322 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,497,000 after acquiring an additional 172,009 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 186.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 240,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,030,000 after acquiring an additional 156,272 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 23.7% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 714,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,799,000 after acquiring an additional 136,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

UFP Industries stock opened at $96.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.12. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.17 and a 52-week high of $99.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.51.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.33. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UFPI. DA Davidson increased their price objective on UFP Industries from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on UFP Industries from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total value of $418,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,545 shares in the company, valued at $30,559,562. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,000 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total value of $418,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,545 shares in the company, valued at $30,559,562. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 8,000 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $706,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,488.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $1,516,830. 3.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

