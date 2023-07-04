Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,083 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.38% of Perficient worth $9,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRFT. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Perficient by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Perficient by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its position in Perficient by 198.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,043 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Finally, Advent Capital Management DE purchased a new position in Perficient in the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Perficient alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perficient in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Perficient from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.71.

Perficient Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT opened at $83.62 on Tuesday. Perficient, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $110.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.55.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). Perficient had a return on equity of 32.14% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $231.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.09 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson bought 634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.87 per share, with a total value of $50,003.58. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,897.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Perficient news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson purchased 634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.87 per share, with a total value of $50,003.58. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,897.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 9,900 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $722,205.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,042,298.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,569 shares of company stock valued at $119,936 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Perficient

(Free Report)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.