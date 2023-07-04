Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 29,970 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 447,994 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 29,970 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in TELUS were worth $8,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in TELUS by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,117,787 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $349,314,000 after buying an additional 9,850,903 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,279,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 59,637,886 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,149,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574,843 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,382,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,323,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $527,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TU opened at $19.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.17. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of $18.85 and a 1-year high of $23.68. The firm has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Free Report ) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). TELUS had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 135.44%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TU. Barclays lowered their price objective on TELUS from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TELUS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

