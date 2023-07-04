Nordea Investment Management AB Has $8.12 Million Stock Position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,184,787 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 72,909 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 1.49% of 2U worth $8,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 1.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,325,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,880,000 after purchasing an additional 159,590 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 6.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,153,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,707,000 after purchasing an additional 458,189 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 11.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,769,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,492,000 after purchasing an additional 177,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 144.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,739,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,476 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 7.2% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,609,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,059,000 after purchasing an additional 108,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TWOU. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 2U in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of 2U from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of 2U from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.40 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of 2U from $10.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

2U Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.35. 2U, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $13.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The software maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.66 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a negative return on equity of 13.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

