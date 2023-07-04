Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 145,105 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $8,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 631 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 641 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the third quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 63.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 95.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Integra LifeSciences

In related news, CEO Witte Jan De purchased 7,792 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.50 per share, with a total value of $299,992.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,723. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

A number of research firms have commented on IART. StockNews.com downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. TheStreet downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. 22nd Century Group restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Argus downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

IART opened at $41.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.40. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $37.36 and a 12-month high of $60.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The company had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.21 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 11.00%. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

