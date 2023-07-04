CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 60 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 623 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 964.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 143.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VEEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $212.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $227.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.09.

NYSE VEEV opened at $196.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $183.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.49. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.02 and a 1 year high of $232.26. The company has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.46, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $526.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.47 million. Research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total transaction of $620,969.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,312.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total value of $30,275.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,765.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total transaction of $620,969.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,312.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,333 shares of company stock valued at $3,059,046. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

