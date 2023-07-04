Nordea Investment Management AB Reduces Stock Position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,269 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.27% of Greif worth $7,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Greif by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Greif by 90.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greif in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Greif in the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Greif in the third quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $101,471.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,132,444.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Greif Stock Up 1.5 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GEF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Greif from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Greif from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Greif from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Greif from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

GEF opened at $69.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Greif, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.38 and a 52 week high of $74.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.85.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.45. Greif had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greif Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.77%.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

