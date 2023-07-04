Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 7,707 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,928 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,707 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in NetApp were worth $7,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in NetApp by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetApp Trading Up 0.1 %

NTAP opened at $76.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.08 and a 12 month high of $79.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.64 and a 200 day moving average of $65.64.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 93.62% and a net margin of 20.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on NTAP. Raymond James raised their price target on NetApp from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America cut NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup began coverage on NetApp in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $64,161.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,661.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.49, for a total value of $142,852.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,915,265.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $64,161.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,661.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,872 shares of company stock worth $667,139. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

