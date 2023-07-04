CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys New Shares in American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI)

CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMLI. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Lithium during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Lithium during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. MCIA Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Lithium during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Lithium during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Lithium during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 5.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Lithium Price Performance

AMLI stock opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.06. American Lithium Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $3.83.

American Lithium Company Profile

American Lithium ( NASDAQ:AMLI Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that American Lithium Corp. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

