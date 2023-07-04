Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,144 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Shopify were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Shopify by 3.0% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 4.4% in the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 6.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 58.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $64.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $67.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.05.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

SHOP has been the topic of several research reports. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, May 5th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America upgraded Shopify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Shopify from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.20.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

