CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 250 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at about $342,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 20.4% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 56,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 9,624 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 250,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after buying an additional 28,112 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 6,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:MGM opened at $43.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 2.06. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $27.79 and a twelve month high of $46.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MGM Resorts International news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $439,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,746.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $439,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,746.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $100,180.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,796.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,350 shares of company stock valued at $11,899,881 in the last 90 days. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MGM shares. TheStreet upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.59.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.