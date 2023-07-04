Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 91,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,570,000 after acquiring an additional 14,938 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $2,982,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $3,592,338.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,365,301.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 1.1 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on MKC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.90.

MKC opened at $88.17 on Tuesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $70.60 and a 12 month high of $94.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.23%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Stories

