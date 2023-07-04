CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 225 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Sanchez Wealth Management Group lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 307,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 535,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,541,000 after purchasing an additional 13,117 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 45,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 41,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock opened at $47.49 on Tuesday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12-month low of $38.34 and a 12-month high of $49.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.3021 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

