CENTRAL TRUST Co Grows Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 30.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,647,000. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $71.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.18.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of LSCC opened at $95.09 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.73. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $43.41 and a 12-month high of $97.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 66.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 28.63%. The firm had revenue of $184.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $3,345,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 830,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,476,960.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $78,546.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,153.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $3,345,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 830,766 shares in the company, valued at $69,476,960.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,324 shares of company stock worth $7,623,769 over the last ninety days. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

