CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 125 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 104.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 46.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total transaction of $512,439.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Price Performance

Aspen Technology stock opened at $166.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.79. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.32 and a 1-year high of $263.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.74). Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $229.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.08 million. Equities analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AZPN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair cut shares of Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.40.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

