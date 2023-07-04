CENTRAL TRUST Co Takes $61,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPYG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,223,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245,485 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $549,727,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,614,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,212,000 after buying an additional 2,677,178 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $81,543,000. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,683.8% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 1,537,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,908,000 after buying an additional 1,451,362 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SPYG opened at $61.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.91 and a 12 month high of $62.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.82.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

