CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys New Holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth about $81,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 134.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 658.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 341.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 178.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Rocket Companies Price Performance

Shares of Rocket Companies stock opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.65. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $666.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.56 million. Rocket Companies had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. On average, analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RKT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus upgraded Rocket Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Rocket Companies from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Rocket Companies from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Rocket Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.85.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, a virtual marketplace where consumers can shop and compare vehicles of many makes and models from a wide network of dealers; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.