CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $70,000 Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,843 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,703 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLF. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,986 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,531 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth $486,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,577,000 after acquiring an additional 29,178 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 167,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 21,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $22.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average of $17.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $1,496,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,464,885 shares in the company, valued at $36,874,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Keith Koci acquired 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $108,551.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 383,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,533.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $1,496,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,464,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,874,679.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 125,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,531 over the last quarter. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

