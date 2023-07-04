CENTRAL TRUST Co Lowers Stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 36.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 8,646.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 108,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,664,000 after purchasing an additional 107,739 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity Stock Performance

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $184.06 on Tuesday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $160.00 and a 1 year high of $276.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.18. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The company had revenue of $339.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.79 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PCTY shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $297.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $199.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paylocity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paylocity news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total transaction of $48,884.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,446.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 284 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total value of $48,884.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,446.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.70, for a total transaction of $8,385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,226,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,023,291.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 128,940 shares of company stock valued at $21,993,962. Insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

