CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $74,000 Holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FAS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 1,377.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 25.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 5.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FAS opened at $64.68 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $48.86 and a 52 week high of $92.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.93.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Profile

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

