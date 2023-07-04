CENTRAL TRUST Co Invests $52,000 in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Nutanix by 50.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NTNX shares. Northland Securities increased their price target on Nutanix from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Nutanix from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Nutanix from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Nutanix from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Nutanix from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutanix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Nutanix Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $28.23 on Tuesday. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $33.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.91.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $448.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.76 million. Analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nutanix

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.