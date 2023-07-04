CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 1,450 Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Free Report) by 58.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DWX. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $483,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 482,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 58,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF stock opened at $34.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $522.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.69. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.59 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.26.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

