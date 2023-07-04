Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes $90,000 Position in Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 90,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned 0.29% of Boston Omaha at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BOC. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Boston Omaha in the third quarter worth about $93,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Boston Omaha in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Boston Omaha in the third quarter worth about $15,477,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Boston Omaha in the third quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Omaha in the third quarter worth about $1,523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

BOC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Boston Omaha from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Boston Omaha from $40.00 to $41.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Shares of Boston Omaha stock opened at $19.52 on Tuesday. Boston Omaha Co. has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $29.40. The stock has a market cap of $611.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.88.

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Boston Omaha had a negative net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $22.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.80 million.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Royal purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.23 per share, for a total transaction of $192,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,214.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Royal purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.23 per share, for a total transaction of $192,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,214.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alexander Buffett Rozek sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total transaction of $228,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 927,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,311,870.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 13,672 shares of company stock worth $262,685. Corporate insiders own 27.25% of the company’s stock.

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

